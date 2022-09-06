 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Serena Retires, Figo Documentary, and Flowers for Bellerín, Rashford, and Iwobi

Plus, Ian, Musa, and Ryan react to Manchester United’s win over Arsenal

By Ian Wright, Musa Okwonga, and Ryan Hunn
Manchester United v Arsenal FC - Premier League Photo by Tom Purslow/Manchester United via Getty Images


Ian is joined by Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga to give out a huge amount of flowers! First up, the biggest bunch goes to Serena Williams, as she called time on one of the greatest sporting careers ever (03:35). They talk about Héctor Bellerín’s departure from Arsenal to return to Barcelona (12:22), plus some reaction to Manchester United’s win over Arsenal (20:50). There’s some chat about the recent good form of Marcus Rashford (24:20) and Alex Iwobi (26:54), before they discuss The Figo Affair documentary, which explores Luis Figo’s move from Barcelona to Real Madrid (34:09).

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman

