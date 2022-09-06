Serena Retires, Figo Documentary, and Flowers for Bellerín, Rashford, and Iwobi

Ian is joined by Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga to give out a huge amount of flowers! First up, the biggest bunch goes to Serena Williams, as she called time on one of the greatest sporting careers ever (03:35). They talk about Héctor Bellerín’s departure from Arsenal to return to Barcelona (12:22), plus some reaction to Manchester United’s win over Arsenal (20:50). There’s some chat about the recent good form of Marcus Rashford (24:20) and Alex Iwobi (26:54), before they discuss The Figo Affair documentary, which explores Luis Figo’s move from Barcelona to Real Madrid (34:09).
Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
