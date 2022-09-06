Where Do We Begin? A Special Monday Night Edition!



After a CHAOTIC weekend in professional wrestling, Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip discuss:

• MJF’s return to AEW (4:05)

• CM Punk’s very critical comments that broke the internet Sunday night, what this means for the future of the AEW brand, and Tony Khan’s role in all this (10:30)

• High quality wrestling at All Out (28:01)

• Clash at the Castle reaction (38:12)

Plus, Dave Shoemaker stops by to give his take on the AEW drama (46:44).

DISCLAIMER: This episode was recorded during Monday Night Raw.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Stat Guy Greg, Dip

Producer: Troy Farkas

