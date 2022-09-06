Where Do We Begin? A Special Monday Night Edition!

After a CHAOTIC weekend in professional wrestling, Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip discuss:
• MJF’s return to AEW (4:05)
• CM Punk’s very critical comments that broke the internet Sunday night, what this means for the future of the AEW brand, and Tony Khan’s role in all this (10:30)
• High quality wrestling at All Out (28:01)
• Clash at the Castle reaction (38:12)
Plus, Dave Shoemaker stops by to give his take on the AEW drama (46:44).
DISCLAIMER: This episode was recorded during Monday Night Raw.
Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Stat Guy Greg, Dip
Producer: Troy Farkas
