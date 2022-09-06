 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Where Do We Begin? A Special Monday Night Edition!

Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip discuss MJF’s return to AEW and CM Punk’s very critical comments that broke the internet Sunday night

By Peter Rosenberg and David Shoemaker
Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for IMDb


After a CHAOTIC weekend in professional wrestling, Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip discuss:

• MJF’s return to AEW (4:05)

• CM Punk’s very critical comments that broke the internet Sunday night, what this means for the future of the AEW brand, and Tony Khan’s role in all this (10:30)

• High quality wrestling at All Out (28:01)

Clash at the Castle reaction (38:12)

Plus, Dave Shoemaker stops by to give his take on the AEW drama (46:44).

DISCLAIMER: This episode was recorded during Monday Night Raw.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Stat Guy Greg, Dip
Producer: Troy Farkas

