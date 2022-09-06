 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Pod Returns and Worcester Warriors’ Steve Diamond

The guys discuss the difficult position English rugby is in and how Premiership Rugby can help prevent other clubs from following Worcester’s path

By The Rugby Pod
Gallagher Premiership Rugby Season Launch Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images


We’re back with a bang for Season 7 of The Rugby Pod! The lads are joined by Worcester Warriors’ director of rugby Steve Diamond to give an update on the precarious situation the club finds itself in. We discuss the difficult position English rugby is in and how Premiership Rugby can help prevent other clubs from following Worcester’s path. Jim and Goodey also run through all the action from the offseason, including some Northern Hemisphere success during the summer tours and a hugely competitive Rugby Championship. We look ahead to a huge season in the Premiership as the lads pick who they believe will be the top four and bottom three teams come May next year.

