Manchester United Win the Stadio Derby

Plus, Musa and Ryan wrap up some other Premier League results and reluctantly discuss VAR, head over to Milan for another derby, where Milan beat Inter in San Siro, and round up some over results around Europe

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Manchester United v Arsenal FC - Premier League Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images


It was the Stadio Derby this weekend, so Musa and Ryan reflect on Manchester United’s 3-1 over Arsenal at Old Trafford (02:57), which saw a debut goal for Antony and two for Marcus Rashford. They then wrap up some other Premier League results (20:14) and reluctantly discuss VAR (27:41), head over to Milan for another derby, where Milan beat Inter in San Siro (34:09) and round up some over results around Europe, including Freiburg being top of the Bundesliga (41:07) and Villarreal yet to concede a goal in La Liga (46:37).

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

