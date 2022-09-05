Manchester United Win the Stadio Derby

It was the Stadio Derby this weekend, so Musa and Ryan reflect on Manchester United’s 3-1 over Arsenal at Old Trafford (02:57), which saw a debut goal for Antony and two for Marcus Rashford. They then wrap up some other Premier League results (20:14) and reluctantly discuss VAR (27:41), head over to Milan for another derby, where Milan beat Inter in San Siro (34:09) and round up some over results around Europe, including Freiburg being top of the Bundesliga (41:07) and Villarreal yet to concede a goal in La Liga (46:37).
Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
