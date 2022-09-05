 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

An Antoine Walker Career Retrospective, Changing His Narrative, and Helping Young Players

Plus, Jason shares that his hopes for the White Sox remain alive, shines a light on Dylan Cease, and lists of some of the greatest video game athletes of all time

By Jason Goff
Detroit Pistons v Boston Celtics Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason shares that his hopes for the White Sox remain alive, and he shines a light on Dylan Cease (02:55). While discussing Albert Pujols’s 695th career home run, Jason lists of some of the greatest video game athletes of all time (10:00). Celtics legend and Chicago’s own Antoine Walker joins the show for a candid conversation about his basketball career, playing with Paul Pierce, joining the Heat in 2005, how his interview in Broke affected his life, and more (29:25).

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Antoine Walker
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

Subscribe: Spotify

