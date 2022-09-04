WWE ‘Clash at the Castle’ Post-Show

Dave, Jack, SGG, and Phil react to Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre’s epic match at WWE Clash at the Castle (0:51). Plus they discuss the debut of Solo Sikoa and what that means for the Bloodline’s dominance. They also weigh in on Dominik Mysterio turning his back on Rey and Edge (11:37), the hard-hitting match between Sheamus and Gunther (19:20), Liv Morgan’s underdog story continuing, and more (33:55)!
Hosts: David Shoemaker, Jack Farmer, Stat Guy Greg and Phil Schneider
Producer: Brian H. Waters
