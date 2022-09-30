As God As My Witness Part 2



After Jim Ross gave the call that was heard around the world, he had to regroup. Not only did Mankind and Undertaker decide to go back up on the cell, but they continued the match after ’Taker threw Mankind through the cage. David Shoemaker speaks with Jim Ross about how he was able to bounce back and speaks with Celtics play-by-play announcer Sean Grande, who is friends with both Ross and Mankind, a.k.a. Mick Foley.

Host: David Shoemaker

Guests: Jim Ross and Sean Grande

Producers: Brian H. Waters, Ben Cruz, Vikram Patel, and Scott Somerville

Subscribe: Spotify