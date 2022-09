Next up on the Fozcast this week we have Aston Villa’s Matty Cash! Matty Cash joined Ben and Tom and discussed the rise in fame of the Polish CAFU and how his life completely turned around in a matter of weeks! Matty also talks about his excitement for the upcoming World Cup and how lethal Lewandowski is in front of goal! Links Below for Matty Cash’s Brother’s Academy!

Instagram: @footballiconacademy

Website

Subscribe: Spotify