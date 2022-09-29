 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Return of What-If: Xavi Joined Milan in 1998 and Figo Stayed at Barcelona?

Plus, Musa and Ryan discuss the Women’s Champions League qualifiers, Hummel’s Denmark kits, and Jenni Hermoso’s speaking out on the situation with the Spanish national side

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Luis Figo Of Barcelona


Musa and Ryan do a quick recap of some news from this week (04:25), including the Women’s Champions League qualifiers, Hummel’s Denmark kits, and Jenni Hermoso’s speaking out on the situation with the Spanish national side. Then it’s time for the return of What-If! They ask, what if Xavi had accepted Milan’s offer and moved there in 1998 (18:10), and if Luis Figo had stayed at Barcelona (35:12) instead of heading to Real Madrid in 2000?

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn

