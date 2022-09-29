The Return of What-If: Xavi Joined Milan in 1998 and Figo Stayed at Barcelona?



Musa and Ryan do a quick recap of some news from this week (04:25), including the Women’s Champions League qualifiers, Hummel’s Denmark kits, and Jenni Hermoso’s speaking out on the situation with the Spanish national side. Then it’s time for the return of What-If! They ask, what if Xavi had accepted Milan’s offer and moved there in 1998 (18:10), and if Luis Figo had stayed at Barcelona (35:12) instead of heading to Real Madrid in 2000?

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

Producer: Ryan Hunn

