David and Kaz are back to peruse another loaded week of professional wrestling. They dive into the excellence in anticipation-building with the White Rabbit teasers on WWE programming (15:00). Then, they look at Candice LeRae’s Raw debut and the current state of the WWE Women’s division (26:00). Later, they dive into Saraya’s role in AEW and more (44:40).

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah

