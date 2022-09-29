 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ben and Tom Youngs chat with Jim Hamilton

Ahead of their testimonial in London, brothers Ben and Tom open up on their careers, their highs and lows on and off the pitch, and some of their favorite memories

By The Rugby Pod
Leicester Tigers v Saracens - Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images


We’re joined by two Leicester Tigers legends in Tom and Ben Youngs. The brothers have been one club men, having spent their entire careers at Tigers. They represented England and the British and Irish Lions, with Ben also becoming England’s most capped men’s player of all time in 2022. In this chat ahead of their testimonial in London, the lads open up on their careers, their highs and lows on and off the pitch, and some of their favorite memories. Leicester legends, the pair of them.

