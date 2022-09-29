‘Bros’ and Our Top Five 21st Century Comedies

Bros, Billy Eichner’s first leading role in a feature, is in theaters. Sean and Amanda dig into the movie before sharing their five favorite studio comedies of the century (1:00). Then, Sean is joined by Nicholas Stoller, the director of Bros and other comedy installments like Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Neighbors, to discuss the film and the current state of theatrical comedies in relation to streaming and television (58:00).
Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Guest: Nicholas Stoller
Producer: Bobby Wagner
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS