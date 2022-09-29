 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Bros’ and Our Top Five 21st Century Comedies

Sean is also joined by Nicholas Stoller, the director of ‘Bros’ and other comedies like ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall’ and ‘Neighbors,’ to discuss the film and the current state of theatrical comedies in relation to streaming and television

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Universal


Bros, Billy Eichner’s first leading role in a feature, is in theaters. Sean and Amanda dig into the movie before sharing their five favorite studio comedies of the century (1:00). Then, Sean is joined by Nicholas Stoller, the director of Bros and other comedy installments like Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Neighbors, to discuss the film and the current state of theatrical comedies in relation to streaming and television (58:00).

‌Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Guest: Nicholas Stoller
Producer: Bobby Wagner

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Big Picture

The Latest

‘Entergalactic’ Is a Creative Breakthrough for Kid Cudi

The Netflix rom-com is a charming joyride, and a sharp attitude adjustment for such a traditionally dreary artist

By Justin Charity

As God As My Witness Part 2

David Shoemaker speaks with Jim Ross about how he was able to bounce back and speaks with Celtics play-by-play announcer Sean Grande, who is friends with both Ross and Mankind, a.k.a. Mick Foley

By David Shoemaker

In ‘She-Hulk,’ Toxic Fandom Becomes the Big Bad

As ‘She-Hulk’ builds up to its season finale, the series is making online harassers and review bombers the butt of its jokes

By Daniel Chin

NFL Scoring

Sean Fennessey proposes new scoring rules for the NFL

By Sean Fennessey, Bill Simmons, and 1 more

Week 4 Preview: Bills-Ravens, Jags-Eagles, Niners-Rams, and More

Steven also cancels different coaches and players from around the league

By Danny Heifetz, Ben Solak, and 1 more

Are We Not Entertained?

Jason discusses the Tua Tagovailoa injury and dives into the concussion issues that have loomed over the NFL

By Jason Goff