Bakari Sellers is joined by the political adviser and former director of speechwriting for President Barack Obama to discuss writing for the first Black president as a white man (3:19); his new book, Grace, and reliving 10 pivotal days in the presidency (8:43); and predicting the Trump backlash (19:22).

Host: Bakari Sellers

Guest: Cody Keenan

Producer: Donnie Beacham Jr.

Executive Producer: Jarrod Loadholt

