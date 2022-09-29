 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Scott Galloway on Why the Internet Is a Mess, Why the News Is So Angry, and Why American Men Are ‘Adrift’

Plus, discussing the upside of crypto and the dark side of the metaverse

By Derek Thompson
A wide-ranging conversation with speaker and star podcaster Scott Galloway (The Prof G Pod, Pivot) on his new book Adrift, why being a pundit means being a talented “catastrophist,” the struggles of broke and lonely men, the upside of crypto, and the dark side of the metaverse.

Host: Derek Thompson
Guest: Scott Galloway
Producer: Devon Manze

