Charley Steiner on Calling Baseball, Memories of ESPN, Press Room Scuffles, and More

Bryan is joined by Dodgers play-by-play announcer Charley Steiner to discuss his time working in media. They begin by reflecting on his start with the Yankees and receiving his “Yankee tattoo,” calling the Aaron Boone home run, and comparing his time with the Yankees to his time with the Dodgers. Later, they highlight key moments from Steiner’s career, from a Wimbledon press room scuffle to calling the Dodgers’ 2020 World Series championship, and all the moments in between.
Host: Bryan Curtis
Guest: Charley Steiner
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes
