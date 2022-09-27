 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Suns Drama, Sixers Hype, and an NBA Media Day Recap

Verno and KOC discuss what James Harden and Joel Embiid playing a full season together should mean for Philly and the league

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Miami Heat v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Four Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images


Verno and KOC begin the show by discussing the 76ers after KOC attended their media day (01:35). He shares his excitement to see a full season of Joel Embiid and James Harden playing together, and Verno asks if this is the year Embiid becomes the best player in the league. The guys move on to teams that are carrying the most drama right now in the Suns, Nets, and Celtics (10:54). They debate whether the Suns are making a mistake with Jae Crowder, and discuss Ben Simmons’s interview on The Old Man and the Three. Also, will this be the year that Russell Westbrook learns to adapt? And KOC gets a Peloton (47:37).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

