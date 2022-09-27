 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Monster Problem, Liv Morgan’s Development, and a Commitment to SOMETHING!

The guys also discuss Candice LeRae and Omos

By Peter Rosenberg
WWE


While trying not to choke on his morning coffee and popcorn, Rosenberg discusses the following with his pals SGG and Dip:

  • The White Rabbit that’s taking the pro wrestling world by storm (9:52)
  • Dip’s issues with the current state of “big guys” in pro wrestling (18:48)
  • Freddie Prinze Jr.’s recent comments on Liv Morgan, if she’ll turn heel, and the Ronda Rousey of it all (27:56)

Plus, Candice LeRae appears on Raw, some criticism of Omos, and mailbag!

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Stat Guy Greg, Dip
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

