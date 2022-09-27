The Monster Problem, Liv Morgan’s Development, and a Commitment to SOMETHING!

While trying not to choke on his morning coffee and popcorn, Rosenberg discusses the following with his pals SGG and Dip:
- The White Rabbit that’s taking the pro wrestling world by storm (9:52)
- Dip’s issues with the current state of “big guys” in pro wrestling (18:48)
- Freddie Prinze Jr.’s recent comments on Liv Morgan, if she’ll turn heel, and the Ronda Rousey of it all (27:56)
Plus, Candice LeRae appears on Raw, some criticism of Omos, and mailbag!
Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Stat Guy Greg, Dip
Producer: Troy Farkas
