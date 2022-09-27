Edge’s Comeback a Hit or Miss? Plus AEW and Ring of Honor Crown New Champions!

Evan, Flobo, Jack, and Brian rate Edge’s comeback (12:05). Plus the guys take a request and discuss the most underrated theme songs in pro wrestling (34:27). Plus, who is next for the Acclaimed to feud with now that they are the AEW Tag Team champions (43:20)? Evan reveals how he really feels about Claudio Castagnoli after he lost the Ring of Honor championship to Chris Jericho (66:58). Last, Flobo honors Shotzi with the Boo Thang of the Week (87:41).
Host: Evan Mack, Flobo Boyce, and Jack Farmer
Producer: Brian H. Waters
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS