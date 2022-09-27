 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Edge’s Comeback a Hit or Miss? Plus AEW and Ring of Honor Crown New Champions!

Plus, the guys discuss the most underrated theme songs in pro wrestling

By Evan Mack
wwe.com


Evan, Flobo, Jack, and Brian rate Edge’s comeback (12:05). Plus the guys take a request and discuss the most underrated theme songs in pro wrestling (34:27). Plus, who is next for the Acclaimed to feud with now that they are the AEW Tag Team champions (43:20)? Evan reveals how he really feels about Claudio Castagnoli after he lost the Ring of Honor championship to Chris Jericho (66:58). Last, Flobo honors Shotzi with the Boo Thang of the Week (87:41).

Host: Evan Mack, Flobo Boyce, and Jack Farmer
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In MackMania

The Latest

England’s Draw with Germany and the Barclays WSL’s Competitiveness

Plus, Aston Villa’s Remi Allen joins in to discuss her injury and rehabilitation

By Ian Wright and Ryan Hunn

Mystery Solved: Who Brought the KO Show Back to Life?

While Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano tagging on ‘WWE Raw’ may not feel like a big deal, it highlights the renewed focus on Owens from WWE and KO himself

By Nick Bond

Week 4 NFL Gambling Preview

The guys also discuss Jacksonville’s hot start and then JJ tries to sell House and Raheem on the bets he’s already made for the week

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more

SOUTHGATE Out! GOLDBRIDGE In! The Football Fill-In

Mark Goldbridge and ‘Fozcast’ cohost Tom Ochoa also talk about everything England, whether Southgate should get the sack, and who they would pick in their World Cup squad

By The Ringer Staff

‘Blonde’ Is the First NC-17 Netflix Movie (and Probably the Last)

Streaming has changed the profitability equation for movies made for adults—but does any streaming platform want to make movies for adults?

By A.A. Dowd

The Cowboys Aren’t Dead Yet, Sound the Alarm on the Chargers, and More Big Takeaways from Week 3

Plus, Ben details a certain matchup next week that could decide the MVP and Sheil gives his weekly extra point

By Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia