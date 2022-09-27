England’s Draw with Germany and the Barclays WSL’s Competitiveness

Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes, Ryan Hunn, and Aston Villa’s Remi Allen!
They begin by asking Remi about her injury and rehabilitation (01:00), before moving on to England’s final Nations League game against Germany and their form going into the World Cup (09:41). Then, they turn their attention to the weekend’s Barclays WSL, its record crowds, and its increasing competitiveness (26:15).
Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Remi Allen, Flo Lloyd-Hughes, and Ryan Hunn
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
