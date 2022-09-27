 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Worcester’s Ollie Lawrence and Hoggy’s Hairdressing Howler

The guys also run through all the Premiership and URC action in a weekend packed full of drama, tries, and refereeing controversy

By The Rugby Pod
Worcester Warriors v Newcastle Falcons - Gallagher Premiership Rugby Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images


We caught up with Worcester and England centre Ollie Lawrence to hear how the players have been impacted by the ongoing situation at the club ahead of the seemingly inevitable announcements that came on Monday evening. Jim and Goodey review Eddie Jones’s England training squad ahead of the Autumn Nations Series and go through the notable inclusions and omissions. We run through all the Premiership and URC action in a weekend packed full of drama, tries, and refereeing controversy.

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Rugby Pod

The Latest

Is the Federal Reserve Making a Huge Mistake?

Derek and Jason Furman discuss U.S. interest rate policy, the state of the U.S. economy, and the global fallout of U.S. monetary policy

By Derek Thompson

Giants Fall to Cowboys on ‘MNF’

JJ also looks ahead to the Giants matchup with the Bengals

By John Jastremski

Rap Beef

Charles and Clover Hope discuss the phenomenon, and talk beef-stirrers such as Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Drake, and Kanye

By Charles Holmes

NFL Week 4 Power Rankings: Bills, Chiefs Cling to Top Spots While Jaguars Climb

It was a tough week for some of the top teams in The Ringer’s rankings, but we still believe in Buffalo and Kansas City. The Patriots and Chargers, struggling with injuries, take big falls.

By Austin Gayle

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 6 Breakdown: Dragons, How Do They Work?

A spoiler-free deep dive into "The Princess and the Queen," featuring info on how to hatch and bond with a dragon, what we missed with Laena and the Strongs, the latest on Larys, and more

By Riley McAtee

‘Boogie Nights’ With Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and Sean Fennessey

The crew breaks down Paul Thomas Anderson’s breakout film

By Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and 1 more