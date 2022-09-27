Worcester’s Ollie Lawrence and Hoggy’s Hairdressing Howler

We caught up with Worcester and England centre Ollie Lawrence to hear how the players have been impacted by the ongoing situation at the club ahead of the seemingly inevitable announcements that came on Monday evening. Jim and Goodey review Eddie Jones’s England training squad ahead of the Autumn Nations Series and go through the notable inclusions and omissions. We run through all the Premiership and URC action in a weekend packed full of drama, tries, and refereeing controversy.
