How the Ime Udoka Story Was Reported

Bryan and David discuss the news that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has been suspended following allegations about a relationship with a female member of the team’s staff. They dive into the chain of events since the news broke, talk through the details (or lack thereof), and ask critical questions about the allegations and how they’re being reported (0:30). Later, they pay respects to New York Times watchdog Allan Siegal and touch on the new media era, with a focus on MLB home run chases (30:06). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.
Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes
