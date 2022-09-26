 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How the Ime Udoka Story Was Reported

Bryan and David discuss how the news broke that the Boston Celtics coach was being suspended

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
2022 NBA Finals - Game Four Photo by Elsa/Getty Images


Bryan and David discuss the news that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has been suspended following allegations about a relationship with a female member of the team’s staff. They dive into the chain of events since the news broke, talk through the details (or lack thereof), and ask critical questions about the allegations and how they’re being reported (0:30). Later, they pay respects to New York Times watchdog Allan Siegal and touch on the new media era, with a focus on MLB home run chases (30:06). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Press Box

The Latest

NFL Review, MLB Home Run Records, and Mailbag

Mike and Jesse look at the best young players in the NFL following Week 3 and discuss Albert Pujols hitting his 700th home run and Aaron Judge’s pursuit of 61

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Play

Was the Time Jump in ‘House of the Dragon’ a Success?

Chris, Joanna, and Mal discuss the ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel’s leap to 10 years in the future in Episode 6

By Chris Ryan, Joanna Robinson, and 1 more

You’re Doing Amazing Sweetie: A Kardashian Recap Show

Amelia and Zack talk the Season 2 premiere of ‘The Kardashians’

By Amelia Wedemeyer

Moxley Bests Danielson, Bandido Wins Big (Lucha)

This week, Moxley becomes a three-time AEW world champion, Lashley and Rollins have something, and a live Big Lucha report!

By Phil Schneider

Nets Media Day

Plus, Raja and Logan discuss how the recent coaching controversy could have an effect on Celtics players, then talk about Jae Crowder’s trade request and the general disarray of the Suns franchise

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

Dolphins’ Statement Win and Damien Woody on the NFC-Best Eagles? Plus, Power Five vs. Power Five Records in CFB.

Plus, Ryen and Damien discuss the boring Patriots, Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars, and the Cardinals’ unsustainable offense

By Ryen Russillo