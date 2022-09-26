 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Nets Media Day

Plus, Raja and Logan discuss how the recent coaching controversy could have an effect on Celtics players, then talk about Jae Crowder’s trade request and the general disarray of the Suns franchise

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Brooklyn Nets Media Day Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images


Logan and Raja take a close look at some quotes from Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving during media day, and discuss expectations for the Brooklyn Nets this season (05:00). Later, they discuss how the recent coaching controversy could have an effect on Celtics players (24:00). Then, the guys discuss Jae Crowder’s trade request and the general disarray of the Suns franchise, before Raja and Logan pick their Real Ones of the Week (30:00).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

