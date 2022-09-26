Nets Media Day

Logan and Raja take a close look at some quotes from Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving during media day, and discuss expectations for the Brooklyn Nets this season (05:00). Later, they discuss how the recent coaching controversy could have an effect on Celtics players (24:00). Then, the guys discuss Jae Crowder’s trade request and the general disarray of the Suns franchise, before Raja and Logan pick their Real Ones of the Week (30:00).
Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah
