The WSL’s Record-Breaking Weekend and Concerns About England

Musa and Ryan look back at a record-breaking weekend for attendance in the WSL (05:35), which included a North London Derby win for Arsenal, Chelsea bouncing back from a disappointing opening day, and Everton’s win at Anfield over newly promoted Liverpool. There’s a quick shout for the Frauen Bundesliga (12:02) before moving on to the news that 15 players have resigned from the Spain women’s national team (19:41). Finally, they discuss some concerns about the England men’s team ahead of the World Cup and following their UEFA Nations League A relegation (29:40).
Host: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS