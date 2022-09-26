 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The WSL’s Record-Breaking Weekend and Concerns About England

There’s also a quick shout for the Frauen Bundesliga and discussion about the 15 players that have resigned from the Spain women’s national team

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur - Barclays Women’s Super League Photo by Naomi Baker - The FA/The FA via Getty Images


Musa and Ryan look back at a record-breaking weekend for attendance in the WSL (05:35), which included a North London Derby win for Arsenal, Chelsea bouncing back from a disappointing opening day, and Everton’s win at Anfield over newly promoted Liverpool. There’s a quick shout for the Frauen Bundesliga (12:02) before moving on to the news that 15 players have resigned from the Spain women’s national team (19:41). Finally, they discuss some concerns about the England men’s team ahead of the World Cup and following their UEFA Nations League A relegation (29:40).

Host: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn

