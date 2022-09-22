 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Reactions to AEW Grand Slam

Dave and Phil discuss Jon Moxley becoming the first three-time AEW World Champion, Chris Jericho’s Ring of Honor World Title win, and whether Bryan Danielson will have his moment

By David Shoemaker and Phil Schneider
WRESTLING: JAN 26 AEW Dynamite Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


Dave and Phil discuss AEW Grand Slam, which ended with Jon Moxley becoming the first three-time AEW World Champion, and whether Bryan Danielson will have his moment (1:40). Plus, they weigh in on Chris Jericho’s Ring of Honor World Title win (14:30), the debut of Saraya, formerly known as Paige (32:40), and the Acclaimed becoming the new tag team champions (40:45). Then, they finish with a discussion of Phil’s article on The Ringer dot com that highlights some of the best WarGames matches (60:07).

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Phil Schneider
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Masked Man Show

The Latest

Topps Chrome Statement, Aaron Judge’s Historic Year, and Danny Heifetz on Fantasy Football

Plus, the guys compare Trey Lance cards to Peyton Manning cards

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Town Hall: ‘Star Wars’ Missteps, ‘Top Gun’ Oscar Potential, and Where Is James Bond?

Also, Matt and Craig discuss Paramount’s stellar summer and who is responsible, Hollywood’s biggest bets in 2023, the future of the live award show, and Apple TV+’s ambitions

By Matthew Belloni and Craig Horlbeck

Ime Udoka’s Reported Suspension and the Potential Fallout for the Celtics

Brian Barrett reacts to the news of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka’s likely suspension, including what it means for the 2022-23 Celtics season

By Brian Barrett

Sean Dyche on His Time at Burnley, the Best Player He’s Managed, and More

Sean, Ben, and Tom get into Dyche’s time at Burnley, who he considers to be the best player he’s managed, and what’s next for him career-wise

By Ben Foster
Play

Here’s What’s Wrong With the Broncos

Ben Solak breaks down head coach Nathaniel Hackett’s blunders so far this season and talks with The Ringer’s Lindsay Jones about why the hire was made

By Ben Solak and Lindsay Jones

How Closely Has ‘House of the Dragon’ Followed ‘Fire & Blood’?

Halfway through the first season of ‘House of the Dragon,’ how closely has the series stuck to the script from George R.R. Martin’s ‘Fire & Blood’?

By Zach Kram