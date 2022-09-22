 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Reintroducing ‘Bandsplain,’ the Deepest Dive Into Your Favorite Musicians

Join Yasi Salek and guests on The Ringer Podcast Network for a new season starting September 29

By Yasi Salek
Ringer illustration


Bandsplain is back, babe. And it’s now part of the Ringer Podcast Network. If you’re unfamiliar with the show, it’s hosted by Yasi Salek, your musical shaman and the internet’s preeminent reply-guy whisperer. Each week, Yasi and an expert guest go deep on your favorite artists’ entire catalog. (And we do mean their entire catalog.) It’s a journey—one that’s revelatory, cathartic, and most of all, fun.

Past episodes have tackled a wide range of acts, from the biggest names to cult heroes. You want to know about Pavement? Here is The Ringer’s Chris Ryan getting all slanted and enchanted. Radiohead? Dissect’s Cole Cuchna helps break down Thom York and Co.’s discography in two parts. U2? Listen as Rob Harvilla and Yasi dismantle a few atomic bombs—and in the process, a few hearts. There’s a lot more, too, from the Red Hot Chili Peppers to PJ Harvey to 311 to countless other musicians you had in your Discman circa 1996.

This season, you can expect more of the same, from grunge gods to power-pop pioneers to nu-metal provocateurs. Be sure to check back every Thursday starting September 29 for new episodes, exclusively on Spotify.

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Music

The Latest

Steelers-Browns Preview and CFB Picks for Week 4

The guys discuss this week’s ‘Thursday Night Football’ matchup

By Austin Gayle, Raheem Palmer, and 1 more

Week 3 NFL Picks Against the Spread

Let’s keep the momentum going after a strong Week 2 against the spread. This week, we like the Ravens and 49ers to win as road favorites, the Lions to keep covering the spread, and the Jags to keep it close in L.A. Here are all of our Week 3 picks.

By Sheil Kapadia

Is the Miami Dolphins’ Explosive Offense Sustainable?

Tua Tagovailoa is airing it out and leading the NFL’s most exciting offense through two weeks. How did Mike McDaniel unlock this new version of his quarterback, and how long will it continue?

By Nora Princiotti

Max Homa Defends His Title, and Previewing the Presidents Cup

House and Hubbard react to Homa’s victory and make their picks for the Presidents Cup

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard

The Morning After With Spencer Pratt

‘The Hills’ alum joins to discuss ‘The Bachelorette’ finale

By Juliet Litman

Survivor Series WarGames, Bray Wyatt Rumors, and ‘Grand Slam’ Preview

Plus, reacting to Logan Paul challenging Roman Reigns

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide