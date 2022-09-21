 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Alex Cora on the 2022 Red Sox, Moving on From Plawecki, and What the Future Holds for Bogaerts and Devers

The Red Sox manager joins Brian to discuss what’s ahead for the team

By Brian Barrett
Toronto Blue Jays v Boston Red Sox Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images


00:25 – Brian talks to Red Sox manager Alex Cora about their season to date and why things haven’t gone as planned. They also touch on Brayan Bello, Triston Casas, and other promising Red Sox prospects, as well as veterans like Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers.
32:20 – Brian previews tomorrow’s episode on the Patriots’ Week 3 matchup against the Ravens.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Alex Cora
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

