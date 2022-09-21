Filed under: The Hottest Take The Ringer Podcast Network Pop Culture Sharks Welcome to shark takes By Juliet Litman, Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Chris Ryan Sep 21, 2022, 8:45am EDT Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Sharks Flipboard Email Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images Juliet Litman presents her thoughts on how this apex predator should be viewed in society. Hosts: Chris Ryan, Juliet Litman, Kate Halliwell, and Liz KellyAssociate Producer: Isaiah Blakely Subscribe: Spotify Next Up In The Hottest Take Socks Space DNA Tracking Wearable Devices Emergency Exit Row Cable Sign up for the The Ringer Newsletter Thanks for signing up! Check your inbox for a welcome email. Email (required) Oops. Something went wrong. Please enter a valid email and try again. By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice. You can opt out at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Subscribe The Latest ‘Industry’ Season 2 Finale Recap Wos and Jodi react to the shocking final scene, the arc of Harper’s and Yasmin’s characters this season, and the corrosive nature of the show’s writing style By Wosny Lambre and Jodi Walker The ‘Andor’ Triple Premiere Makes ‘Star Wars’ Feel Fresh Tony Gilroy’s prequel to a prequel is an unlikely candidate to break the mold, but the ground-level look at life in the galaxy is already broadening the definition of what ‘Star Wars’ TV can be By Ben Lindbergh Reviewing ‘CyberPunk: Edgerunners’ Justin and Micah discuss how Netflix’s new anime spinoff compares to the video game ‘CyberPunk 2077’ and much more By Justin Charity and Micah Peters Breaking Down the ‘Bachelorette’ Finale Juliet and Callie Curry cover everything from the finale of Rachel and Gabby’s season, including Tino’s inexplicable behavior, Gabby and Erich’s relationship, how Erich explained his questionable texts, and more By Juliet Litman As God Is My Witness David Shoemaker talks to Ross about his legendary call, which has been a soundtrack for many memes on the internet By David Shoemaker Sonny Bill McCloskey & Goodey’s Unlikely New Best Mate The lads also round up all the Premiership action and give an update on the ongoing situation at Worcester By The Rugby Pod