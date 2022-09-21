 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

As God Is My Witness

David Shoemaker talks to Ross about his legendary call, which has been a soundtrack for many memes on the internet

By David Shoemaker
WWE


It was the call heard around the wrestling world! On the night the Undertaker threw Mankind off the Hell in a Cell, Jim Ross made one of the most iconic calls in one of pro wrestling’s most memorable moments. David Shoemaker talks to Ross about his legendary call, which has been a soundtrack for many memes on the internet. He also speaks to Boston Celtics play-by-play announcer Sean Grande to get his take on this call not only from a professional perspective, but a fan’s as well.

Host: David Shoemaker
Guests: Jim Ross and Sean Grande
Producers: Brian H. Waters, Ben Cruz, Vikram Patel, and Scott Somerville

Subscribe: Spotify

