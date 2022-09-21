As God Is My Witness



It was the call heard around the wrestling world! On the night the Undertaker threw Mankind off the Hell in a Cell, Jim Ross made one of the most iconic calls in one of pro wrestling’s most memorable moments. David Shoemaker talks to Ross about his legendary call, which has been a soundtrack for many memes on the internet. He also speaks to Boston Celtics play-by-play announcer Sean Grande to get his take on this call not only from a professional perspective, but a fan’s as well.

Host: David Shoemaker

Guests: Jim Ross and Sean Grande

Producers: Brian H. Waters, Ben Cruz, Vikram Patel, and Scott Somerville

Subscribe: Spotify