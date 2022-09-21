 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sonny Bill McCloskey & Goodey’s Unlikely New Best Mate

The lads also round up all the Premiership action and give an update on the ongoing situation at Worcester

By The Rugby Pod
Ulster v Connacht - United Rugby Championship Photo By David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images


After a hugely controversial penultimate week of the rugby championship with Mathieu Raynal thrust into the spotlight over his refereeing of the Bledisloe Cup, we review the events that led up to the incident. Goodey seemingly breaks tradition and sides with the Frenchman and explains how Bernard Foley cost Australia the game. We’re joined by Ulster and Ireland centre Stuart McCloskey after his outrageous offload in his side’s season opener against Connacht. The lads also round up all the Premiership action and give an update on the ongoing situation at Worcester.

