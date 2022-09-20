 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Logan Paul to Challenge Roman Reigns, Dominik Mysterio Becomes a Star, and MJF Wants a BAG!

Plus, the guys discuss the Survivor Series WarGames announcement

By Peter Rosenberg
On today’s episode, Rosenberg, SGG, and the perpetually busy Dip discuss:

  • Triple H’s WarGames announcement (8:30)
  • Highlights from Ariel Helwani’s interview with MJF (13:20)
  • Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul at Crown Jewel and Rosenberg’s thoughts on how he thinks WWE will script the match (24:30)
  • How the Mysterios are making everyone else look better (37:15)
  • Alexa Bliss’s future (44:20)

And, does SGG actually have a real job? Plus, mailbag (57:14).

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Stat Guy Greg, Dip
Producer: Troy Farkas

