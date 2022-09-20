 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Survivor Series’ Evolves With WarGames, Plus FTR Joins the Show

FTR’s Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood join the show to discuss being considered the greatest tag team, their relationship with Bret Hart, Seth Rollins not having a title in over 1,000 days, and more

By Evan Mack
AEW


This week, Evan, Flobo, Jack, and Brian react to Survivor Series featuring two WarGames matches (1:39), plus FTR’s Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood join the show to discuss being considered the greatest tag team, their relationship with Bret Hart, and more (12:28). Later they discuss Seth Rollins not having a title in over 1,000 days (49:16), the Bloodline’s dominance (54:46), and who has the greatest theme song (98:20).

Host: Evan Mack, Flobo Boyce, and Jack Farmer
Producer: Brian H. Waters

