‘Survivor Series’ Evolves With WarGames, Plus FTR Joins the Show



This week, Evan, Flobo, Jack, and Brian react to Survivor Series featuring two WarGames matches (1:39), plus FTR’s Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood join the show to discuss being considered the greatest tag team, their relationship with Bret Hart, and more (12:28). Later they discuss Seth Rollins not having a title in over 1,000 days (49:16), the Bloodline’s dominance (54:46), and who has the greatest theme song (98:20).

Host: Evan Mack, Flobo Boyce, and Jack Farmer

Producer: Brian H. Waters

