 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Socks

Sean Fennessey shares a strong opinion about socks

By Sean Fennessey, Craig Horlbeck, Mallory Rubin, and Wosny Lambre
Spain v Barbarians Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images for Barbarians


Sean Fennessey shares a strong opinion about socks.

Hosts: Craig Horlbeck, Mallory Rubin, Sean Fennessey, and Wosny Lambre
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Hottest Take

The Latest

The ‘Grand Theft Auto’ Leak Is Enormous News That May Not Matter

A massive leak of footage from the next big Rockstar Games release recently shook the video game industry. What does it mean for ‘GTA,’ fans of the franchise, and the way games get made?

By Ben Lindbergh

Apples

Chris shares his favorite recipes using one of the world’s most common fruits

By Chris Ying

2007 Song Draft

Charles Holmes teams up with ‘Dissect’ host Cole Cuchna and producer Justin Sayles to draft the songs you probably had on your iPod in 2007

By Charles Holmes, Justin Sayles, and 1 more

‘The Woman King’ and 10 Movies to See Now. Plus: The Best and Worst Films at TIFF.

Adam Nayman joins Sean to share a report from the Toronto International Film Festival, including word on Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans,’ ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,’ and ‘My Policeman’

By Sean Fennessey and Adam Nayman

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 5 Breakdown: Targaryens and Velaryons, Sitting in a Tree

A spoiler-free deep dive into "We Light the Way," featuring info on the connections between the Targaryens and Velaryons; Criston Cole’s predicament; the new hand, dragon, and maester; and more

By Riley McAtee

What Kind of Alien Textures Will Diego Luna Get to Touch in ‘Andor’?

"The texture of Jabba is something I need to discover," Diego Luna said in 2016 while promoting ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.’ Ahead of ‘Andor,’ it’s time to ponder what other creatures Cassian might get to caress throughout the prequel series.

By Miles Surrey