‘The Woman King’ and 10 Movies to See Now. Plus: The Best and Worst Films at TIFF.

After a quiet few weeks, movies are back in theaters in a big way—and none bigger than Gina Prince-Bythewood’s warrior epic The Woman King. Sean and Amanda break down the new Viola Davis vehicle and nine more new releases, including a pair of disturbing horror movies, a David Bowie doc, and, um, Pinocchio (2:00). Then, Adam Nayman joins Sean to share a report from the Toronto International Film Festival, including word on Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and My Policeman (56:00).
Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Guest: Adam Nayman
Producer: Bobby Wagner
