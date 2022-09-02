 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The White Sox Made Me Do It

Jason also discusses what the Donovan Mitchell trade means for the Bulls before bringing on Pete Fiutak of College Football News to talk about Michigan’s expectations and the Big Ten’s future

By Jason Goff
Kansas City Royals v Chicago White Sox Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason begrudgingly opens the show by discussing the White Sox, and sharing his excitement for the return of college football (01:11). The NBA is back in the news, as Donovan Mitchell is now a member of the Cavs. Jason reacts to the surprise move by the Cavs and discusses what the trade means for the Bulls (09:20). With college football officially underway, Jason brings on Pete Fiutak from College Football News (26:17). They discuss how the top teams in college football usually remain atop the standings each year, expectations for Michigan, which new coach is facing the most pressure, the Big Ten’s future, and more.

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Pete Fuitak
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

