Lindor Powers Mets Past Dodgers, Knicks Miss Out on Mitchell, and Yankees Lead Dwindles. Plus, Zach Braziller on Knicks-Jazz Fiasco.



(1:07) — KNICKS: Donovan Mitchell ends up a Cavalier instead of in NY. Are the Knicks being too patient?

(6:29) — METS: The Mets take two out of three from the Dodgers and create some breathing room in the NL East.

(9:05) — YANKEES: The Yankees call up top prospect and prepare for two huge series against the Rays to protect their AL East lead.

(15:54) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees, Knicks, and Mets.

(26:29) — ZACH BRAZILLER: The New York Post’s Zach Braziller returns to discuss what went wrong with the Knicks and Jazz trade discussions, RJ Barrett, the Mets, and the college football slate for opening weekend.

Subscribe: Spotify