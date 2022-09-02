 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lindor Powers Mets Past Dodgers, Knicks Miss Out on Mitchell, and Yankees Lead Dwindles. Plus, Zach Braziller on Knicks-Jazz Fiasco.

Braziller also discusses RJ Barrett, the Mets, and the college football slate for opening weekend

By John Jastremski
Los Angeles Dodgers v New York Mets Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images


(1:07) — KNICKS: Donovan Mitchell ends up a Cavalier instead of in NY. Are the Knicks being too patient?

(6:29) — METS: The Mets take two out of three from the Dodgers and create some breathing room in the NL East.

(9:05) — YANKEES: The Yankees call up top prospect and prepare for two huge series against the Rays to protect their AL East lead.

(15:54) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees, Knicks, and Mets.

(26:29) — ZACH BRAZILLER: The New York Post’s Zach Braziller returns to discuss what went wrong with the Knicks and Jazz trade discussions, RJ Barrett, the Mets, and the college football slate for opening weekend.

