Most Aggravating Boston Sports Stories Since 2017, Plus: Jonny Gomes on Why Sox Have to Keep Bogaerts

Brian also looks back on Danny Ainge’s tenure in the Celtics front office

By Brian Barrett
Boston Red Sox v Minnesota Twins Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images


(1:00) - PATRIOTS: Why Jacoby Myers shouldn’t be the Pats’ number one receiving option
(10:00) - CELTICS: Looking back on Danny Ainge’s tenure in the Celtics’ front office. Plus: how do the Jazz and Cavaliers affect Boston and the Eastern Conference?
(16:15) - RED SOX: Jonny Gomes stops by to discuss his time on the Red Sox, why the Sox must keep Xander Bogaerts, and much more.
(37:20) - The 10 most aggravating Boston sports events since 2017.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Jonny Gomes
Associate Producers: Jonathan Kermah and Mike Wargon
Producer: Steve Ceruti

