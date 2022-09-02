Most Aggravating Boston Sports Stories Since 2017, Plus: Jonny Gomes on Why Sox Have to Keep Bogaerts

(1:00) - PATRIOTS: Why Jacoby Myers shouldn’t be the Pats’ number one receiving option
(10:00) - CELTICS: Looking back on Danny Ainge’s tenure in the Celtics’ front office. Plus: how do the Jazz and Cavaliers affect Boston and the Eastern Conference?
(16:15) - RED SOX: Jonny Gomes stops by to discuss his time on the Red Sox, why the Sox must keep Xander Bogaerts, and much more.
(37:20) - The 10 most aggravating Boston sports events since 2017.
Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Jonny Gomes
Associate Producers: Jonathan Kermah and Mike Wargon
Producer: Steve Ceruti
