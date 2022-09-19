 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Space

Liz Kelly launches into her thoughts on space travel

By Liz Kelly, Chris Ryan, Juliet Litman, and Kate Halliwell
FRANCE-OVERSEAS-GUIANA-SCIENCE-SPACE Photo by JODY AMIET/AFP via Getty Images


Liz Kelly launches into her thoughts on space travel.

Hosts: Chris Ryan, Juliet Litman, Kate Halliwell, and Liz Kelly
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Hottest Take

The Latest

‘The Color of Care’ With Dr. Carmen Green

Bakari is joined by the dean of the CUNY School of Medicine at CCNY, Dr. Carmen Green, to discuss racial disparities in health and medicine

By Bakari Sellers

Bears lay an egg on Sunday Night Football featuring James Jones

Also, Jason goes around the NFL in the Outside the Chi segment where there were some ugly games Chicago football fans had to watch

By Jason Goff

Week 2 Winners, Losers, and Awards

The guys also induct another player into the 2022 Fantasy Burn Book

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 1 more

Week 2 Recap: Miami’s Incredible Comeback Win, Raiders Fall to 0-2, Trey Lance’s Injury, and More

Nora and Steven also get to their winners and losers, which includes the Jaguars, Lions, Patriots, and Bucs

By Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz

Expiration Dates, Sandwich Risks, and Ice and Fire Eating

Dave fields a new volley of listener questions—and returns fire with takes on mori soba, typhoon summers, masochistic salarymen, the permafat tonkotsu layer, kimchi fridges, Idaho shrimp, Pharrell Williams, and more

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

‘Andor’ Ushers in a Grittier, More Grounded ‘Star Wars’ Era

Tony Gilroy’s ‘Rogue One’ prequel has the potential to be the most mature ‘Star Wars’ ever seen on-screen, rekindling a 45-year debate about the franchise’s target audience

By Ben Lindbergh