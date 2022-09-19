Filed under: The Hottest Take The Ringer Podcast Network Pop Culture Space Liz Kelly launches into her thoughts on space travel By Liz Kelly, Chris Ryan, Juliet Litman, and Kate Halliwell Sep 19, 2022, 8:27am EDT Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Space Flipboard Email Photo by JODY AMIET/AFP via Getty Images Liz Kelly launches into her thoughts on space travel. Hosts: Chris Ryan, Juliet Litman, Kate Halliwell, and Liz KellyAssociate Producer: Isaiah Blakely Subscribe: Spotify Next Up In The Hottest Take DNA Tracking Wearable Devices Emergency Exit Row Cable Reasons Movie Pods Sign up for the The Ringer Newsletter Thanks for signing up! Check your inbox for a welcome email. Email (required) Oops. Something went wrong. Please enter a valid email and try again. By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice. You can opt out at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Subscribe The Latest ‘The Color of Care’ With Dr. Carmen Green Bakari is joined by the dean of the CUNY School of Medicine at CCNY, Dr. Carmen Green, to discuss racial disparities in health and medicine By Bakari Sellers Bears lay an egg on Sunday Night Football featuring James Jones Also, Jason goes around the NFL in the Outside the Chi segment where there were some ugly games Chicago football fans had to watch By Jason Goff Week 2 Winners, Losers, and Awards The guys also induct another player into the 2022 Fantasy Burn Book By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 1 more Week 2 Recap: Miami’s Incredible Comeback Win, Raiders Fall to 0-2, Trey Lance’s Injury, and More Nora and Steven also get to their winners and losers, which includes the Jaguars, Lions, Patriots, and Bucs By Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz Expiration Dates, Sandwich Risks, and Ice and Fire Eating Dave fields a new volley of listener questions—and returns fire with takes on mori soba, typhoon summers, masochistic salarymen, the permafat tonkotsu layer, kimchi fridges, Idaho shrimp, Pharrell Williams, and more By Dave Chang and Chris Ying ‘Andor’ Ushers in a Grittier, More Grounded ‘Star Wars’ Era Tony Gilroy’s ‘Rogue One’ prequel has the potential to be the most mature ‘Star Wars’ ever seen on-screen, rekindling a 45-year debate about the franchise’s target audience By Ben Lindbergh