 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Andy Borowitz on ‘Profiles in Ignorance: How America’s Politicians Got Dumb and Dumber’

Larry is joined by writer and comedian Andy Borowitz to discuss his new book, which examines how television has negatively shaped the political climate and its participants

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air
2019 Summer TCA Press Tour - Day 8 Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images


Larry is joined by writer and comedian Andy Borowitz to discuss his new book, Profiles in Ignorance: How America’s Politicians Got Dumb and Dumber, which examines how television has negatively shaped the political climate and its participants since its proliferation in the 1950s and ‘60s. Andy starts the conversation with some anecdotes from his time working on The Facts of Life and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and then pivots into the three-part structure of the book (4:02). In the opening “Ridicule” section, Andy details the history of anti-intellectualism in the modern conservative movement and how it contrasts with the “egg head” candidates often sought by the left (19:41). Next, they talk about the “Acceptance” phase, which breaks down how raw charisma and the cultural zeitgeist propelled Ronald Reagan, Sarah Palin, Bill Clinton, and Donald Trump to mass popularity and positions of power (40:03). After the break they get to the “Celebration” chapters, which examines how Trumpist firebrands like Ron DeSantis became the face of the current GOP (51:21). Larry and Andy end the pod by pondering whether it’s the politicians making the voters stupid or if the stupidity is already within the voters themselves (1:09:52).

Host: Larry Wilmore
Guest: Andy Borowitz
Producer: Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air

The Latest

Be Joe Pyfer

The guys discuss another spectacular night at the historic UFC Apex, and Petesy has a new favorite fighter

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and 1 more

‘Harley Quinn’ Season 3 Finale and Showrunners Patrick Schumacker, Justin Halpern, and Sarah Peters

Jomi and Steve highlight some of their favorite characters, moments, and story lines from the fantastic third season

By Jomi Adeniran and Steve Ahlman

‘The Great British Bake Off’ Season 13, Episode 1: “Cake Week”

Kate and Amelia celebrate the new season of ‘GBBO’ and ‘Everything Is Cake’

By Kate Halliwell and Amelia Wedemeyer

Kourtney Kardashian’s Boohoo Event, Trisha Paytas’s Baby Name, and the 15th Anniversary of ‘Gossip Girl’

All this, plus an evaluation of old makeup trends

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and 1 more

‘Beverly Hills’ Episode 18 and ‘Atlanta’ Episode 18

Rachel and Jodi discuss the latest episodes of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ and ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’

By Rachel Lindsay and Jodi Walker

The NBA Is Running From Responsibility With Its Robert Sarver Decision

Adam Silver’s explanation for the punishment meted out to the Suns governor was just as lacking as the punishment itself. With training camps set to open, the league is hoping this mess will all go away. But will it?

By Seerat Sohi