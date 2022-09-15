 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Would a Premier League All-Star Game Be Such a Bad Idea?

Musa and Ryan also round up this week’s action for Europe’s premier club competition

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Chelsea FC v Leicester City - Premier League Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images


This week’s Champions League told us a lot about some teams and little about others. Musa and Ryan round up this week’s action for Europe’s premier club competition, including Bayern’s 2-0 win over Barcelona, Manchester City’s come-from-behind win over Dortmund, Sporting beating Spurs, and more worries for Juventus (2:51). Then, after Todd Boehly’s suggestion that the Premier League should have an all-star game, they chat about the possibility and whether it would be such a bad idea (25:26).

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

