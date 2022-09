House and Hubbard start by talking about Shane Lowry’s impressive win in Surrey (2:51). Then, they take an early look at next week’s Presidents Cup (18:18). After that, they discuss a handful of guys to look out for or buy low on before next season (25:00). They wrap up by previewing the Fortinet Championship in Napa (33:22).

Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard

Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely

