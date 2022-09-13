Listener Appreciation Week: More CM Punk Fallout, Sami Zayn Appreciation, and SGG’s Twitter Tirade

Today, in an all-mailbag episode of the world’s no. 1 sports and recreation podcast, Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip discuss:
- The proper way to address Rosenberg
- CM Punk’s comments from last week and the ripple effects they’re having on the pro wrestling world (19:57)
- Fantasy booking (16:40)
- If the Rock will appear at WrestleMania 2023 (34:24)
- SGG’s thoughts on social media (49:40)
And more! Stay maj.
Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Stat Guy Greg, Dip
Producer: Troy Farkas
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS