Listener Appreciation Week: More CM Punk Fallout, Sami Zayn Appreciation, and SGG’s Twitter Tirade

Plus, will the Rock appear at WrestleMania?

By Peter Rosenberg
WWE


Today, in an all-mailbag episode of the world’s no. 1 sports and recreation podcast, Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip discuss:

  • The proper way to address Rosenberg
  • CM Punk’s comments from last week and the ripple effects they’re having on the pro wrestling world (19:57)
  • Fantasy booking (16:40)
  • If the Rock will appear at WrestleMania 2023 (34:24)
  • SGG’s thoughts on social media (49:40)

And more! Stay maj.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Stat Guy Greg, Dip
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

