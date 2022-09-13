Does Roman Reigns’s Match With the Rock Need the WWE Title?



This week, Evan kicks off the podcast with a soda rant, followed by asking Jack why Seahawks fans booed Russell Wilson (1:37). Then they discuss Johnny Gargano’s match with Chad Gable and whether or not Gargano is box office (11:15). Plus Flobo has a special rant for Kevin Owens (25:41) and they debate whether or not the Rock vs. Roman Reigns needs to have the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship on the line (49:53).

Host: Evan T Mack, Flobo Boyce, and Jack Farmer

Producer: Brian H. Waters

