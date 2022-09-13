Versatile Greats and Why Do Some Elite Strikers Struggle?



It’s crowded in the studio this week, as Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes, Musa Okwonga, and Ryan Hunn! They begin by talking about Chris Kamara, who revealed this week his struggles with apraxia (2:17), as well as giving him flowers on his pioneering and popular media career. Next up, as Robert Lewandowski returns to Bayern Munich this week, they discuss the importance of a striker’s fit within a team, also referencing other teams around Europe and in the Premier League (11:16). There’s chat about Ian breaking the Arsenal goal-scoring record 25 years ago today (21:07), some of the most versatile players the game has ever seen (31:46), and a little bit on Thor: Love and Thunder and the importance of the scary villain (49:16).

Host: Ian Wright

Guests: Flo Lloyd-Hughes, Musa Okwonga, and Ryan Hunn

Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS