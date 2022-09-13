 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Versatile Greats and Why Do Some Elite Strikers Struggle?

Plus, Musa, Ryan, and Flo talk about Chris Kamara, who revealed this week his struggles with apraxia and give him flowers on his pioneering and popular media career

By Ian Wright, Musa Okwonga, and Ryan Hunn
FC Barcelona Training Session And Press Conference Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images


It’s crowded in the studio this week, as Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes, Musa Okwonga, and Ryan Hunn! They begin by talking about Chris Kamara, who revealed this week his struggles with apraxia (2:17), as well as giving him flowers on his pioneering and popular media career. Next up, as Robert Lewandowski returns to Bayern Munich this week, they discuss the importance of a striker’s fit within a team, also referencing other teams around Europe and in the Premier League (11:16). There’s chat about Ian breaking the Arsenal goal-scoring record 25 years ago today (21:07), some of the most versatile players the game has ever seen (31:46), and a little bit on Thor: Love and Thunder and the importance of the scary villain (49:16).

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Flo Lloyd-Hughes, Musa Okwonga, and Ryan Hunn
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Wrighty's House

The Latest

Rest in Peace, Jonathan Tjarks

Before starting the show, Verno and KOC share memories of their friend and colleague Tjarks. Then they answer a few basketball questions.

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

Bill Gates on Progress and the Battle Between Climate Change and Innovation

The 2022 Goalkeepers Report is out, and Bill Gates joins ‘Plain English’ to discuss its findings. Plus, the "best news in the world," why genetics is the most exciting domain in all of science, and more.

By Derek Thompson

NFL Power Rankings: The Bills and Chiefs Dominate Week 1

Week 1 is in the books, and Buffalo and Kansas City separated themselves from the field. But how far did hot teams like the Vikings and Chargers climb? And how far did the Cowboys fall?

By Austin Gayle

Adam Hastings and Jim’s Jake White Cock-up

Jim and Goodey round up all the action from the first weekend of the Premiership season and look ahead to the start of the URC

By The Rugby Pod

Emergency Exit Row

Listen to Craig’s take on the emergency exit row in planes

By Craig Horlbeck, Mallory Rubin, and 2 more

The Seahawks Spoil Russell Wilson’s Homecoming and Big Takeaways From Week 1

Plus, Ben and Sheil end the pod by delivering their weekly Extra Points

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak