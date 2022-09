This week the lads are joined by Gloucester and Scotland Fly Half (and the whitest tegs in rugby) Adam Hastings after his side turned around their biggest ever deficit to beat Wasps 27-21 on Sunday. Jim and Goodey round up all the action from the first weekend of the Premiership season, including Gengey’s phenomenal performance for Bristol. We look ahead to the start of the URC and Jim’s got a confession to make ...

