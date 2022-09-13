Rest in Peace, Jonathan Tjarks



Before starting today’s show, Verno and KOC share memories of our friend and colleague Jonathan Tjarks, who passed away over the weekend due to cancer (01:30). Then Kevin and Chris answer your mailbag questions. Topics include the Magic’s future, which player on the Grizzlies will make the biggest jump, and tips to staying young (16:33).

You can donate to the Tjarks family here.

Read Jonathan’s piece mentioned in the episode here.

