Rest in Peace, Jonathan Tjarks

Before starting the show, Verno and KOC share memories of their friend and colleague Tjarks. Then they answer a few basketball questions.

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Before starting today’s show, Verno and KOC share memories of our friend and colleague Jonathan Tjarks, who passed away over the weekend due to cancer (01:30). Then Kevin and Chris answer your mailbag questions. Topics include the Magic’s future, which player on the Grizzlies will make the biggest jump, and tips to staying young (16:33).

You can donate to the Tjarks family here.

Read Jonathan’s piece mentioned in the episode here.

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

