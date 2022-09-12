 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Union Top of the Bundesliga and What’s Up With Juventus?

Musa and Ryan are on the move, recording in a cafe at the airport for the very first time—they touch on football being suspended in the U.K. before talking about some of the football that did occur

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-SCHALKE-UNION BERLIN Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images


Musa and Ryan are on the move, recording in a cafe at the airport for the very first time! They touch on football being suspended in the U.K. (3:16) before talking about some of the football that did occur. They start with Boca’s Superclàsico win over River Plate (6:24), before moving on to the Bundesliga, where Union are top, Freiburg are second, and Bayern drew their third game in a row (9:25). They head to La Liga, which saw a life saved in no small part thanks to Cádiz goalkeeper Jeremias Ledesma (19:25). They wrap up in Serie A, which saw late wins for Napoli, Milan, and Inter (26:43), and more struggles for Juventus (28:14).

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

The Latest

Why Do We Doubt Mahomes? Plus NFL Week 1 Recap With Damien Woody and CFB Week 2 Roundup

Plus, Ryen and Damien discuss the NFL’s best defensive "disrupters"

By Ryen Russillo

The Buffalo Kid Wins Big

Also, Sheamus and Gunther tease another banger in the midst of a six-man tag on ‘SmackDown’ while Masha Slamovich bests "Speedball" Mike Bailey

By Phil Schneider

Seahawks-Broncos Preview

JJ and Raheem open by recapping the best and worst bets from Week 1’s slate and follow up by previewing the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup between the Broncos and Seahawks

By John Jastremski and Raheem Palmer

“Harry Maguire Is Still Englands BEST CB” & Tuchel Sacking a “Disgrace”

Theo Baker, Reev, and Mark Goldbridge talk about who should be on the England Squad for the World Cup, who’s going to get Top 4, and whether Tuchel’s sacking was fair

By Ben Foster

‘House of the Dragon’ Needs to Get Out More

Like the book it’s based on, HBO’s series focuses on one family that’s largely confined to court. Rhaenyra’s foray in Episode 4 showed how much more alive Westeros feels when the characters escape their stuffy surroundings.

By Ben Lindbergh

Which Teams Lived Up to Their Offseason Hype in Week 1—and Which Definitely Did Not?

After a summer of unprecedented player movement and plenty of buzz over upgraded players, units, and teams, it’s time to see which look as good as (or better than) expected, and which look much worse

By Steven Ruiz