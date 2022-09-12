Union Top of the Bundesliga and What’s Up With Juventus?



Musa and Ryan are on the move, recording in a cafe at the airport for the very first time! They touch on football being suspended in the U.K. (3:16) before talking about some of the football that did occur. They start with Boca’s Superclàsico win over River Plate (6:24), before moving on to the Bundesliga, where Union are top, Freiburg are second, and Bayern drew their third game in a row (9:25). They head to La Liga, which saw a life saved in no small part thanks to Cádiz goalkeeper Jeremias Ledesma (19:25). They wrap up in Serie A, which saw late wins for Napoli, Milan, and Inter (26:43), and more struggles for Juventus (28:14).

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

Producer: Ryan Hunn

