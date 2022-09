There may have been no football this weekend, but we are back with another Football Fill-In and what a lineup we have!

This week we had Theo Baker, Reev, and Mark Goldbridge talk about who should be in the England Squad for the World Cup, who’s going to get Top 4, and whether Tuchel’s sacking was fair.

Obviously we have the return of The Football Fill-In 60 Second Quiz too!

