Kevin is joined by Spanners to break down the results at Monza for the Italian Grand Prix. They begin by discussing Max Verstappen’s win and the chances of clinching the title, talk through the ongoing controversy of yet another race ending under a safety car, touch on Nyck de Vries’s Formula 1 debut, and wrap things up with a few listener questions.

Host: Kevin Clark

Guest: Richard Spanners

Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

