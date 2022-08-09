The Man With the Pen—Simon Cohen Chats With Jim Hamilton



In this episode, Jim chats to the person who signed his first major professional contract, Simon Cohen. Between 2005 and 2012, Simon was head of operations for Leicester, before moving on to become their CEO for eight years. During this time, he helped Leicester become one of the most successful clubs in the game, winning four premiership titles during his time at the club and helping identify and produce some of England’s greatest ever players (as well as Scotland’s finest brawler). Jim and Simon chat about the growth of the game during that period, where they see the game going, as well as reminisce on some of their glory days at Tigers.

