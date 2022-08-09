 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Man With the Pen—Simon Cohen Chats With Jim Hamilton

Jim and Simon chat about the growth of the game and where it’s headed, as well as reminisce on some of their glory days at Tigers

By The Rugby Pod
Leicester Tigers v Worcester Warriors - Aviva Premiership Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images


In this episode, Jim chats to the person who signed his first major professional contract, Simon Cohen. Between 2005 and 2012, Simon was head of operations for Leicester, before moving on to become their CEO for eight years. During this time, he helped Leicester become one of the most successful clubs in the game, winning four premiership titles during his time at the club and helping identify and produce some of England’s greatest ever players (as well as Scotland’s finest brawler). Jim and Simon chat about the growth of the game during that period, where they see the game going, as well as reminisce on some of their glory days at Tigers.

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Rugby Pod

The Latest

Fantasy Football’s All-Training-Camp-Hype Team

Which positive training camp reports are real? Which are just smoke? Being able to identify the difference could make or break your fantasy season.

By Danny Kelly

NBA YoungBoy’s New Album, ‘The Last Slimeto,’ Is a Sermon Off the Rails

The prolific rapper and streaming star who out-charted Drake last year is back with a new album that reconstructs the Black gospel experience

By Justin Charity

Author Brian Gewirtz Takes You Inside WWE Like Never Before

Gewirtz joins Rosenberg and SGG for a wide-ranging conversation about his experiences working for WWE from 1999 to 2012

By Peter Rosenberg

Aldis Hodge Talks ‘City on a Hill,’ ‘Black Adam,’ and More, Plus the Cale Gundy Story and the Latest on Alex Jones

Van and Rachel also debate a love story published in the New York Times

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Kevin Durant’s Ultimatum and the Cost of Doing Business

Six weeks after requesting a trade, KD is now demanding that the Nets either move him or clean house to appease him. It’s an undesirable predicament, but one Brooklyn should have seen coming.

By Rob Mahoney

Carbon Removal Might Be the World’s Most Important Technology. How Does It Work?

Derek is joined by Giana Amador to explain the different carbon removal technologies and why some people think this advancement won’t ever work

By Derek Thompson