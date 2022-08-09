Author Brian Gewirtz Takes You Inside WWE Like Never Before



Brian Gewirtz, author of There’s Just One Problem: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE, joins Rosenberg and SGG for a wide-ranging conversation about his experiences working for WWE from 1999-2012, covering topics like:

—His times challenging Vince McMahon (17:18)

—Working up close and personal with the Rock during his come-up (23:08)

—His relationships with Steve Austin (28:52), Paul Heyman, and many of the biggest names in WWE history

—If he thinks the Rock will ever appear at a WWE event again (56:50)

The book goes on sale on Tuesday, August 16, and is now available for pre-order.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg and Stat Guy Greg

Producer: Troy Farkas

