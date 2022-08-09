 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Author Brian Gewirtz Takes You Inside WWE Like Never Before

Gewirtz joins Rosenberg and SGG for a wide-ranging conversation about his experiences working for WWE from 1999 to 2012

By Peter Rosenberg
Viacom Winter TCA 2019 Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Viacom


Brian Gewirtz, author of There’s Just One Problem: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE, joins Rosenberg and SGG for a wide-ranging conversation about his experiences working for WWE from 1999-2012, covering topics like:

—His times challenging Vince McMahon (17:18)

—Working up close and personal with the Rock during his come-up (23:08)

—His relationships with Steve Austin (28:52), Paul Heyman, and many of the biggest names in WWE history

—If he thinks the Rock will ever appear at a WWE event again (56:50)

The book goes on sale on Tuesday, August 16, and is now available for pre-order.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg and Stat Guy Greg
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Cheap Heat

The Latest

Is Mahomes-Allen the New Brady-Manning?

Lindsay and Kevin examine Kansas City’s revamped receiving corps and how they’ll affect Patrick Mahomes’s QB play before discussing Buffalo’s new OC, Ken Dorsey, and speculating whether he’ll be able to elevate Josh Allen’s game to the next level this season

By Lindsay Jones and Kevin Clark

Fantasy Football’s All-Training-Camp-Hype Team

Which positive training camp reports are real? Which are just smoke? Being able to identify the difference could make or break your fantasy season.

By Danny Kelly

NBA YoungBoy’s New Album, ‘The Last Slimeto,’ Is a Sermon Off the Rails

The prolific rapper and streaming star who out-charted Drake last year is back with a new album that reconstructs the Black gospel experience

By Justin Charity

The Man With the Pen—Simon Cohen Chats With Jim Hamilton

Jim and Simon chat about the growth of the game and where it’s headed, as well as reminisce on some of their glory days at Tigers

By The Rugby Pod

Aldis Hodge Talks ‘City on a Hill,’ ‘Black Adam,’ and More, Plus the Cale Gundy Story and the Latest on Alex Jones

Van and Rachel also debate a love story published in the New York Times

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Kevin Durant’s Ultimatum and the Cost of Doing Business

Six weeks after requesting a trade, KD is now demanding that the Nets either move him or clean house to appease him. It’s an undesirable predicament, but one Brooklyn should have seen coming.

By Rob Mahoney